MILTON — A resident of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was not examined in a timely manner by their physician, according to a patient care inspection report released Monday on the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website.
The report is the latest in a series of findings being released by the DOH following the facility's August COVID-19 outbreak.
An Aug. 26 report issued one week ago by the DOH said the facility "failed to ensure one of two residents received adequate hydration."
Two weeks prior to that, the DOH released a report which said the facility "failed to implement measures to prevent and/or contain COVID-19."
The latest report said the facility "failed to ensure that a resident's physician made timely physician visits for one of two residents reviewed."
During a Sept. 4 phone interview with the center's director of nursing, the report said the director confirmed that the resident was last seen by a physician on May 15.
According to the DOH, residents must be seen by a physician at least once every 30 days for the first 90 days after their admission, and at least once every 60 days after that time period.
The resident in question was admitted to the facility on April 13, 2018, the report said.
According to the report, a review of resident records was completed Sept. 3 to identify the dates of last physician visits.
"Physician visits will be monitored to validate they have been completed in the required 30 and/or 60 day time frame," the report said. "Physicians who have not compiled in completing timely visits have been notified by the unit managers that the physician visit is overdue and must be completed immediately."
Weekly audits of medical records at the facility must not be completed weekly.
As of Oct. 7, the DOH was reporting that the facility had 64 residents, with a capacity of 138.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in early August, the DOH said 106 residents and 50 staff members have been diagnosed with the virus.
Thirty-five residents are listed as having died after contracting COVID-19, a number which has been unchanged for several weeks.
