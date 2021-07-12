ROCHESTER, N.Y.— Three area students were named to the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) dean's list for spring 2021.
They included Jenai Mckeen of Coal Township (applied liberal arts), Holly Stumbris of Lewisburg (environmental science) and Carter Casimir of Lewisburg (political science).
Dean's list candidates need to have completed 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 3.4 or better for nine credit hours of traditionally graded course work.
