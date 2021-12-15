LEWISBURG — “Susquehanna Life” Publisher Erica Shames recently announced that Volume 28, Issue 4 of her highly-regarded lifestyle magazine would be its last.
With nearly 29 years complete, Shames reflected on the experience of taking a long-time love for lifestyle magazines and turning it into both a livelihood and a showcase for the region. The quarterly publication developed a reputation for covering topics which may even have been news to local people.
“I had a dream since college to start a lifestyle magazine,” Shames said. “I wrote for one in Florida called ‘Bay Life’ when I was in college as a part-time job.”
Employment in public relations and other creative work followed in New York City before a move when husband Tony got a job at Bucknell University. What Shames called a “confluence of events” led her to believe she could fulfill a dream and start a lifestyle magazine for the area.
The rigors of starting and maintaining a publication for nearly 30 years were more than balanced by intangibles gained along the way.
“I really feel strongly that life is and should be an educational experience,” Shames said. “You never stop learning and you can learn something from everybody.”
Rather than selling the publication, Shames has decided to put it to rest for the sake of its integrity.
“The freedom I had to decide the content of the magazine is one of the big reasons I decided not to sell the magazine,” Shames said. “The magazine from my perspective had a very distinct and distinctive purpose. I really felt strongly that people didn’t appreciate this area because they didn’t know this area.”
Local subscribers, Shames said, would often report that a piece in “Susquehanna Life” told them something they never new about where they lived.
“That was the point of the magazine,” she said. “We didn’t want to just rehash the stuff that everybody knows. We wanted to dig and find a distinctive angle, distinctive topic (or) a distinctive way at looking at things that people did not already possess.”
“Susquehanna Life” and its namesake river apparently helped draw people to an area where recreation could become an industry.
“When we moved here in 1990, the Susquehanna River was nothing but a flood menace,” Shames said. “That was all it was. Now people are just dying to get on the river.”
Similarly, Shames recalled hiking was not “en vogue” locally at the time. But through the years it has become a pastime for many as well as a route to fitness.
Shames planned some rest after the closure of the magazine’s Market Street office. But telling a story in other venues was in her plans. Those venues could include writing a book, being a correspondent or simply keeping a “foot in things.”
The cover of the winter edition of “Susquehanna Life” reminded readers that it was a “farewell” issue. “From Where I Sit,” notes from the publisher, acknowledged the support of readers, advertisers, subscribers and co-workers. Shames quoted both a neighbor and Pete Seeger in concluding, “To everything, there is a season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.