LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital led one of the 10 highest-scoring projects in a statewide awards program spotlighting how Pennsylvania hospitals have served their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s (HAP) COVID Response Innovation Awards — showcasing the teams, solutions and projects that have helped shape the healthcare community’s response to, understanding of and resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic — was recently presented to the hospital.
Evangelical was recognized for its early institution of rapid COVID-19 testing for the community through an alternative testing site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.