State Police At Milton Commercial vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Michigan man sustained suspected minor injuries when the commercial vehicle he was driving went off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 8:54 p.m. Aug. 20 along I-80 eastbound, West Buffalo Township, Union County. The vehicle was traveling east.
Eric L. King, of Kingsley, Mich., sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. He was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 2 a.m. Aug. 22 along Forest Hill Road, south of Red Bank Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
William J. Irvin, 47, of Mifflinburg, was traveling north in a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox when the vehicle struck a deer that entered the roadway from the east berm, troopers noted. Irvin and passenger Raschelle L. Irvin, 48, were belted.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Mifflinburg woman was cited for allegedly pushing a 24-year-old Mifflinburg woman to the ground.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:26 p.m. Aug. 22 along Conley Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia man and woman were cited after troopers responded to an active domestic.
The incident occurred at 7:32 p.m. Aug. 20 along Pleasant View Road, White Deer Township, Union County. A 34-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were cited.
Burglary
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged burglary reported at 7:42 p.m. Aug. 19 at 328 Broad St., Kelly Township, Union County.
Damage to a back door was estimated at $1,000, police noted. The victim was Nelson Styers, 58, of New Columbia, it was noted.
Theft of motor vehicle
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 2004 Infiniti G35 belonging to Tierney Boyles, 42, of Milton, was reportedly stolen sometime after July 10.
Troopers said the black vehicle with Pa. registration LDS-5075 was last seen at 278 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County. The vehicle has a Philadelphia Eagles plate on the front bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Aug. 21: False/check identification, 12:29 a.m., Market Street; disorderly gathering, 12:29 a.m., South Sixth Street; theft, 2 a.m., Market Street; disturbance, 3:04 a.m., St. Louis Street; MHMR, 4:46 a.m., North 11th Stret; phone call request, 10:27 a.m., Hilltop Road, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, 1 p.m., State Police at Milton; suspicious person, 2:46 p.m., North Third Street; animal issue, 4:11 p.m., St. Louis Streeet; complaint, 6:08 p.m., Matlack Avenue; missing person, 7:47 p.m., South Water and St. Louis streets; attempt to locate, 10:35 p.m., State Police at Milton.
• Aug. 20: Alcohol violation, 12:02 a.m., South Sixth Street; foot patrol, 12:32 a.m., St. Catherine Street; suspicious vehicle, 12:40 a.m., St. Catherine Street; intoxicated person, 1:04 a.m., St. Catherine Street; 911 open line, 1:47 a.m., Smoketown Road; lost property, 2:27 a.m., Market Street; fraud, 2:33 a.m., Market Street; DUI arrest, 2:41 a.m., St. Mary Street and Route 15; intoxicated person, 4:44 a.m., St. John Street; harassment, 6:23 a.m., Essex Place; suspicious vehicle, 7:55 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; be on the lookout, 9:30 a.m., police headquarters; suspicious person, 11:46 a.m., North Derr Drive; be on the lookout, 12:48 p.m., State Police at Montoursville; suspicious circumstance, 2:17 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 5:43 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Beagle Club Road; domestic, 6:35 p.m., Routes 15 and 45; information, 10:53 p.m., Moore Avenue at Seventh Street; phone call request, 11:34 p.m., North Derr Drive.
• Aug. 19: Traffic stop, 1:26 a.m., Center and Arch streets, Milton; pedestrian stop, 2:24 a.m., South Seventh Street; traffic warning, 5:50 a.m., Buffalo Road and North 15th Street; traffic arrest, 6 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Abby Lane; burglar alarm, 8:31 a.m., Industrial Boulevard; parking complaint, 8:54 a.m., South Fifth Street; traffic warning, 9:44 a.m., North Derr Drive at Rye Alley; traffic contact, 10 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; family dispute, 10:47 a.m., North 11th Street, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 12:27 p.m., St. Lawrence Street; 911 hang up, 1:59 p.m., North Derr Drive; motor vehicle accident, 2:52 p.m., Market Street; phone call request, 3:24 p.m., St. Catherine Street; suspicious vehicle, 4:25 p.m., Cherry Alley; traffic complaint, 4:28 p.m., St. George Street, railroad bridge; animal issue, 8:52 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 9:15 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 9:24 p.m., Market and South Fifth streets; traffic warning, 9:57 p.m., North Seventh and St. Mary streets; assist fire/EMS, 10:15 p.m., North Second Street; pedestrian stop, 11:56 p.m., South Seventh Street.
