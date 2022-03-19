Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Josiah Martin, 26, of Watsontown, and Elizabeth Martin, 21, of Milton.
• William Rosini, 52, of Paxinos, and Constance Mayton, 52, of Paxinos.
• Heather Bobber, 26, of Ringtown, and Jonathan Moon, 27, of Ringtown.
• Kyle Macon, 25, of Dornsife, and Cassandra Marek, 26, of Kenosha, Wisc.
• Raymond King, 20, of Sunbury, and Elizabeth Blank, 20, of Dornsife.
Deed transfers
• B. Keith Mowen and Joanne L. Mowen to T-Ross Realty LLP, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Donald M. Reigle Sr. estate and Christopher R.E. Reigel executor to Cody M. Cobb, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Dennis F. Ashby estate and Mary E. Ashby Administratrix to HandUP Foundation Inc., property in Milton, $1.
• Jerry W. Keefer to TKT Property Services LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Eric L. Rhodes and Maranda L. Kurtz-Rhodes to Michael J. Wright and Kendra E. Wright, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Kathleen D. Korpics and Amy Lynn Snider to Eric L. Rhodes and Maranda L. Kurtz-Rhodes, property in Milton, $1.
• Randall R. Coup and Sharen W. Coup to John P. Seely and Colby L. Seely, property in Milton, $1.
• Joni iM. Powell to Powell Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, Joni M. Powell and Abbey R. Terlescki trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Courtney A. Fassman, Courtney A. Carey and Richard L. Carey III to Nevin E. Meetzler and Renee E. Metzler, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Richard L. Bennett estate and Pamela R. Bennett administratrix to Pamela R. Bennett, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Jodie L. Prieto, Jodie L. Prieto-Salazar and Jonathan A. Prieto Salazar to Silfredi Sanchez and Matilde Sanchez, property in Milton, $1.
• AR Property Holdings LLC to Jonathan Reuss, property in Milton, $153,000.
• Jeffrey L. Ansell to Holly Louise Tucker and Christopher Michael Tucker Jr., property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Sagon Realty LLC to Future Views LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $42,500.
• Sagon Realty LLC to Future Views LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $43,000.
• Sagon Realty LLC to Future Views LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $37,500.
• Sgon Realty LLC to Future Views LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $37,000.
• Tessa A. Long, Tessa A. Waters and Seth E. Waters to Tyler Avery Kerstetter, property in Sunbury, $51,400.
• Mark A. Sees and Crystal L. Sees to Genna E. Neidig and Scott L. Neidig, property in Point Township, $1.
• Elysburg Development Enterprises Inc. to CMS Elysburg Rentals LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Andrew William Luckowski administrator and Phillipp Tyler Luckowski estate to Phillipp Tyler Luckowski, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Cristobell A. Ryle estate, Jane Seabolt co-exeuctor, Karen Leader co-executor, Janet Dreese co-executrix, Janet Drees and Ann Hess co-executrix to Dwight e. Wolfe and Linda M. Wolfe, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $135,000.
• Sandra A. Tharp to Sandra A. Tharp, Christine M. Ditzler and Joseph C. Ditzler, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Charles W. Smith by agent and Charles L. Smith agent to Anthony Rivera and Valerie A. Rivera, property in Kulpmont, $35,000.
• Phillip Tyler Luckowski to Maura E. McVeight, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Raymond Yorks and Stephanie A. McGilloway to Benjamin Thompson, property in Rush Township, $370,000.
• Jackson A. Lawton and Aisulu B. Lawton to Deanna Rose Marie Stahl and Harvey Edward Woolsey, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Joy Stratzel to Coal and Shamokin Homes Limited Liability Company, property in Shamokin, $12,500.
• Thomas J. Vaughn to Sonya Johnson, property in Shamokin, $12,500.
• Gertrude Burns estate, Benjamin E. Tharp co-executor and William L. Tharp co-executor to Amy C. Shaffer and David A. Williams, property in Ralpho Township, $192,500.
• Charles F. Johns and Marlene F. Johns to Michelle Bailey and Kelsey N. Bailey, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Danyell M. Wilver to Alicia J. Boutwell, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Dennis M. Ammon and Jamie L. Ammon to Virginia L. Engle, property in Northumberland, $1.
• William T. Allen to William T. Allen, property in Shamokin, $1.
• William T. Allen to Samuel J. Smith, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
• Alberta M. Yocum estate and John A. Yocum executor to Dail Williams and Henrietta C. Williams, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Helen M. Hoffman estate and Marianne E. Kreisher administratrix to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Coal Township, $31,500.
• Raymond J. Frasch, Jodie L. Frasch, Joseph Weikel and Darlene K. Weikel to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Kulpmont, $20,000.
• Wanda D. Beaver and Park E. Beaver to Benton M. Ross and Caitlin J. Cunningham, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Brian E. Stahl and Bobbie E. Stahl to Michael Ernest Master and Catherine Louise Rice, property in Point Township, $175,000.
• Perry D. Carnahan and Michelle K. Carnahan to Brett M. Boyer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• FSM Realty LLC to Garry L. Dreese, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Rick Paul Rebuck and Catherine S. Rebuck to Jacob B. Esch and Lillian L. Esch, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $230,000.
• Marshall A. Nagle Jr. and Tiffany R. Nagle to Matthew G. Gardill, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Lynn L. Hoagland and Carol C. Hoagland to Hoagland Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, Lynn L. Hoagland trustee and Carol C. Hoagland trustee, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Uniq Capital Group LLC to Nicholas W. Kovaschetz and Amanda R. Kovaschetz, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Daniel N. Wetzel estate, Daniel N. Wetzel co-administrator and Brenda Bachman co-administrator to Damira Budic and Scott Wilson Naugle, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Craig Steily, Craig Stiely, Jamie Steily and Jamie Stiely to Craig Stiely and Jamie Stiely, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Laura R. Shrawder-Miles, Laura R. Shrawder and Gregory Miles to Nathan Shrawder, property in Sunbury, $1.
• John W. Neuberger Jr. and Rhonda L. Neuberger to Jeffrey L. Ansell and Elizabeth A. Carlson, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Jennifer L. Gallo and Anthony M. Gallo to Angela M. Gallo and Peter J. Gallo, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Robert E. Farrow Sr. and Jeanne E. Farrow to Matthew Betzer and Amie Longacre, property in Point Township, $1.
• Marjorie I. brown to Royalton Renovation and Construction LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Rubios Enterprises LLC to Emanuel and Maria Corp, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Michael S. Snyder and Krista M. Snyder to Clinton A. Bratton and Melissa A. Dayhoff Bratton, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Audra J. Gentzler, David R. Gentzler, Lani S. Hunt and George W. Hunt to Lani S. Hunt and George W. Hunt, property in Point Township, $1.
• Randoph S. Wehry Sr. and Naey L. Wehry to Madeline J. Klinger and Brock M. Klinger, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Rubios Enterprises LLC to New Gen LC Corp, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
• David L. Friedman to Gabrielle Nadine Rosko, property in Mount Carmel Township, $17,500.
• Saidiskandar Akbarov by agent and Saydullo Akbarov agent to Jamoliddin Karimov, property in Shamokin, $32,500.
• Saydullo Akbarov to Jamoldiddin Karimov, property in Shamokin, $32,500.
• Matthew M. Dickerman to Matthew M. Dickerman, property in Riverside, $1.
