LEWISBURG — The polling place location for the Union County “Lewisburg 3” precinct will remain at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts through at least the upcoming Election Day.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, told commissioners Tuesday afternoon that he recommended the polling place stay at the site on the Bucknell University campus. The site shifted to the Weis Center after construction and other restrictions at Larison Hall, also on the Bucknell campus.
Commissioners noted that the site has also previously been at the former Lewisburg Area High School and nearby Sacred Heart Church. Preston Boop, commissioner chair, said the options for a polling place site seemed to be limited.
However, the topic of whether it would be a permanent site arose at a morning work session.
Commissioner Stacy Richards noted the site was not in the precinct and was an uphill walk for voters who chose not to drive. Katherman said there had been no complaints about the distance among the approximately 2,200 registered voters in the precinct.
The former high school, now the GreenSpace Center, was suggested as a site. Richards requested a briefing on permanent site progress be offered in the afternoon session.
Katherman also told the board that Mifflinburg-area Democrats had until Monday, Sept. 13 to submit a certificate of nomination for an open spot on Mifflinburg Borough Council. A Republican nominee for the two-year term had already been named. The opening for the spot representing Mifflinburg West became available after Duane Zimmerman stepped aside.
Commissioners agreed upon a $450,000 sales and purchase agreement for a another portion of the Great Stream Commons industrial park. The 9-acre lot, near the site of a proposed Speedy’s convenience store and fuel stop, will be transferred to JM Industrial Realty LLC upon completion “due diligence” for the property and development.
Jonathan DeWald, Union County solicitor, noted JM Industrial Realty was putting $50,000 down on the property. He said a 90-day period would be time for the developer to see if the the site is entirely right for their plans. Closing would follow, which DeWald estimated may not happen until the start of 2022.
Boop noted that the county would wait and see what comes of the deal before discussing the debt tax passed to finance the purchase of the industrial park.
Richards, who attended the work session virtually, was in transit after numerous airline delays over the holiday weekend and unable to attend the regular commissioner’s meeting in the afternoon.
