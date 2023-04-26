CLARKS SUMMIT — Christian recording artists Steve Green and Dick Tunney are slated to perform during an event being held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Clarks Summit University.
The artists will perform during an event being held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of WPGM Danville, WBGM New Berlin and WJSA FM Jersey Shore.
Dr. Charles Dyer, an expert from Bloomsburg on the Middle East, will give a presentation.
Dyer served as a provost and professor of Bible ad Moody Bible Institute before becoming host of "The Land and the Book" radio program.
The event is free, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are required and can be obtained online at www.wpgm.org or by mail to P.O. Box 236, Danville, PA 17821.
(0) comments
