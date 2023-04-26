CLARKS SUMMIT — Christian recording artists Steve Green and Dick Tunney are slated to perform during an event being held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Clarks Summit University. 

The artists will perform during an event being held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of WPGM Danville, WBGM New Berlin and WJSA FM Jersey Shore.

