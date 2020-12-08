UPMC physician expects pandemic to stretch into summer

WILLIAMSPORT — The medical director of Infectious Diseases at UPMC in the Susquehanna Region expects the COVID-19 pandemic to stretch into the summer months in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Pending approvals, Dr. Rutul Dalal said vaccinations should be available by the third week of December for health care providers, first responders and nursing home patients.
He expects it will be the end of June until the entire population is vaccinated.
"We still have about five to six months of this virus in our communities," Dalal said. "We still have a long battle ahead of us."
He said the vaccination will consist of a dead virus particle.
"It is going to help build up immunity," Dalal said, of the vaccination. "If the real infection comes in, your body will be able to fight it off very well."
He noted that side effects could include mild fever, pain at the injection site, chills and muscle aches.
"That is going to be far less than the real COVID infection," Dalal said. "It is definitely going to save your life."
He has been carefully reading about the studies which have been completed as part of the process of creating the vaccination.
"Knowing and reading about these studies, I don't think there have been any shortcuts and there are no major lingering ill affects," Dalal said.
He said those who receive the vaccination will need to receive a booster shot two or three months later.
"It's too early to say if this will be a yearly (vaccination), like with the flu," Dalal said. "It depends on how this virus mutates."
Until vaccinations are available, he said it's crucial for everyone to mask and practice social distancing.
"Masking has been proven in numerous studies to prevent the transmission of this virus," Dalal said. "Even for two weeks, if everybody masks, you will see a huge, huge difference in the way the curve is heading."
He said the surge in virus cases was bound to happen as people "let their guards down" over the July 4, Labor Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving holidays.
"We also had the political situation, in which there were mass gatherings, there were rallies, " Dalal said. "Some people were stringent about the masking at gatherings, some were not."
In addition, he said the virus has mutated.
"Since this virus was traveling throughout the world, people became more stringent with masking and hand washing," Dalal said. "The virus realized things were changing. The virus wanted to preserve itself."
With the mutated version of the virus, Dalal said individuals are becoming "less sick" and fewer people are dying after contracting COVID-19.
"Thankfully, even though the number of (COVID-19) cases has risen globally... in the Northcentral Region, the mortality has not gone up significantly," he said. "Thankfully, the death rate has not risen in sync with the increases."
Dalal acknowledged that families and friends would like to gather to celebrate Christmas. However, he said large gatherings are not advised.
"People forget we are still in the midst of the pandemic," he said. "There is still a lot of huge community spread, which is happening. In spite of agencies, and public health entities pleading... in our community there are people not dealing with this responsibility."
Dalal said the recommended restrictions will not be permanent.
"It will be a few more months to fight this (virus)," he said. "Once the vaccination is out, I would appeal to everyone to comply with it. That is the only way to prevent this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.