LEWISBURG — Children can ring in the New Year with special fireworks themed activities and end with a countdown to 2023 during a program to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Lewisburg Children's Museum.
“This is a family friendly way to celebrate New Year’s,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director of the museum. “It’s fun and engaging for children and adults.”
