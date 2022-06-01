Kidz granted $15,000

WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. was awarded a $15,039 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
The funds will be used for renovations to the Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center, including the installation of an HVAC system and an upgrade to the electrical system for this installation.
The work was completed by The HVAC Guys of Mifflinburg and SRS Electric of Shamokin Dam.
Because of this grant, the center located in the Watsontown puppet home, is now open year round for puppet programs, free movies and other public events.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
