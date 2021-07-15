NEW BERLIN — The return of Gilson Summer Snow Day will be noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Gilson, 6985 New Berlin Highway, Winfield.
The event is open at no charge, but advanced tickets are required and can be obtained at www.gilsonsnow.com/summer-snow-day.
Activities for all ages include snowboarding on real snow, a kids zone, live music and more. Food trucks, cider, spirits and brews from top producers will be on hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.