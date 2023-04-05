Davis steps down as Milton football coach

MILTON — Phil Davis has resigned from his position as the Milton Area High School’s head football coach.
“We received Coach Davis’ resignation letter,” Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart confirmed, adding that Davis is still serving as a teacher in the district’s Criminal Justice program.
“The district posted an anticipated opening after receiving Coach Davis’ resignation. We are very thankful for his years of service,” said Athletic Director Rod Harris. “Our ultimate goal is to move the process forward in a timely fashion to select the best candidate to lead our team.”
According to records compiled by The Standard-Journal’s sports department, Davis served as head football coach for six years, with a 21-40 record.
Over the last two years, the team’s record was 16-8, with the team making the district playoffs both years.
