Davis steps down as Milton football coach

Phil Davis

MILTON — Phil Davis has resigned from his position as the Milton Area High School’s head football coach.

“We received Coach Davis’ resignation letter,” Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart confirmed, adding that Davis is still serving as a teacher in the district’s Criminal Justice program.

