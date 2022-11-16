TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School has announced its November Students of the Month.
Kiley Bohart, the daughter of Edward and Jodi Bohart, has been named Outstanding Senior.
Kiley is a member of concert choir, student council, National Honor Society and Knitting Club. She was captain of the varsity soccer team for two years, made the 2021 Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Second Team and was named to the distinguished honor roll.
She works at Warrior Run Pet Care Center. In her spare time, she enjoys, reading, drawing, hiking, and spending time with family and friends.
Kiley plans to attend a four-year college to obtain a business degree, with a minor in arts management.
Landree Fraley has been named the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Adam and Gina Fraley.
Landree is the FFA president and secretary of Bald Eagle 4-H. She has made distinguished honor roll and received the Champion Guernsey Showman award at NAILE 2022. She is a level nine competition gymnast at Dynamats, and shows cattle across the United States.
After high school, Landree plans to work for her family business, Fraley Auction Company.
Alaina Bower has been named the Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month. She is the daughter of James and Ashkei Bower.
Alaina is a member of National Honor Society, student council, Spanish Club and Knitting Club, which she established.
She works at Panera Bread, and volunteers at an animal shelter in Milton and with the National Honor Society.
In college, Alaina hopes to study pre-veterinarian, and eventually enter a college to become a veterinarian.
Julian Ditty, the son of Justin and Stefany Ditty, has been named Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
He plays football and baseball, and enjoys biking, water sports and cars. He was named to the honor roll.
Julian works at Marty’s Bike Shop, and hopes to become a mechanical engineer and work in real estate.
