Tonight’s race at the Bristol Motor Speedway marks the first round of playoffs for NASCAR’s number two series. Just seven races remain in the season, with drivers to be eliminated from contention after each of the next three races.
Today, a look at how I think each of the playoff challengers will run over the next seven weeks.
• Cole Custer: Although I’m not nearly as comfortable as I was at the start of the season, I’m going to stand by my February prediction that Cole Custer will claim this year’s championship. But what happens to him after this season? A move back to the Cup series seems unlikely.
• Sam Mayer: With two wins to his credit, the big question is how far this second-year driver will advance in the playoffs. He may make the second round, but likely won’t have a spot in the final four.
• Sheldon Creed: The 2020 truck champion seems to have shaken the bad luck which has plagued his Xfinity career since making the jump to the series last year. However, he will be lucky if he makes it out of the first round of the playoffs.
• Justin Allgaier: Allgaier will continue his streak of coming heartbreakingly close to winning the championship. I continue to compare him to his former teammate Elliott Sadler, someone who should’ve won a championship in NASCAR’s number two division, but could just never pull it off.
• Josh Berry: With his sights set on making the jump to Ford next year in the Cup series, I rate Berry’s chances of winning an Xfinity championship for Chevrolet in the category of possible, but not likely.
• Daniel Hemric: Will the 2021 series champion sneak his way into the finals again, and claim both career win and championship number two? It’s not likely, but with Hemric anything is possible.
• Chandler Smith: While he’s lost some of the momentum he had at the beginning of the year, no matter how his rookie season winds up in the Xfinity series, it will still be an impressive run. He’ll use lessons learned in 2023 to challenge for the 2024 championship.
• Sammy Smith: Smith has faltered since claiming his surprise early season win in Phoenix. Lucky for him, the season ends at the same track. Unfortunately for Smith, it’s unlikely that he’ll be in a position to challenge for the championship.
• John Hunter Nemecheck: From the truck to the Xfinity series, “Front Row Joe’s” son has shown that he has what it takes to contend for a championship. He just doesn’t have what it takes to win one. He’ll throw away his only chance to win an Xfinity championship before making the jump back to the Cup series in 2024. Unfortunately, he’ll be driving for Legacy Motor Club in Cup, which will be a new Toyota team that has struggled mightily with Chevrolet. Nemecheck is making a career mistake by going to the Cup series with Legacy. But he can always fall back on the Xfinity and truck series when he can’t tread water with the big boys.
• Austin Hill: No one — myself included — will be surprised if Hill gives Richard Childress an Xfinity series championship.
• Jeb Burton: Without a race at Daytona or Talladega in the final stretch, it’s a sure bet that Burton won’t make it out of the first round of the playoffs.
• Parker Kligerman: The personable TV announcer barely edged his way into the playoffs. With no superspeedways or road courses on tap, Kligerman will be eliminated after the first round.
Four drivers will be eliminated after Saturday’s NASCAR Cup race in Bristol. Not surprisingly, Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse and Michael McDowell are all below the playoff cutline. Surprisingly, Martin Truex is also in that group.
The truck series started the second round of its playoffs Thursday night in “Thunder Valley.” Just three races remain in the truck season, with Corey Heim, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Nick Sanchez all still eligible for the championship.
The field of truck championship competitors will be narrowed down from eight to four after the Oct. 21 race in Homestead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.