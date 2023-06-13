Health foundation honors Johnson

Steve Johnson

WILLIAMSPORT — Susquehanna Health Foundation recently recognized Steve Johnson, long-serving healthcare leader for Susquehanna Health, now UPMC in North Central Pa., for his life’s commitment and extraordinary service to advancing health care, at its Eighth Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The President’s Award was presented to Johnson in recognition of his four-decade career at the forefront of a rapidly changing health care environment.

