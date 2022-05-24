District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — Luke V. Tartaglia, 21, of Pennington, N.J., was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance and DUI highest rate of alcohol after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said that at 1:50 a.m. May 6, at South Seventh and Market streets, a vehicle was observed heading north with a left turn signal on but not turning onto a number of adjoining streets.
Tartaglia, identified as the driver after parking near a convenience store, allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was charged after field tests and return of a blood draw alleging .23% alcohol content.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Joseph Simmons, 67, of Lewisburg, has been charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance, DUI Schedule 1 controlled substance metabolite, after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were called at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 to 240 N. Derr Drive for a report of a motorist slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle with the engine running.
Simmons, officers alleged, exhibited lethargy, admitted to taking muscle relaxers and was charged after a blood test showed evidence of presumed fentanyl and norfentanyl.
DUI
LEWISBURG — David A. Oeler, 40, of Lewisburg, has been charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance, DUI highest rate of alcohol, disorderly conduct unreasonable noise, turning movements and required signals and registration/certificate of title required after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said at 2:15 a.m. March 24, at South Fifth and St. Louis streets, the sound of a parked vehicle being revved indicated an allegedly modified after-market exhaust system.
Oeler, determined to be the motorist after allegedly driving the vehicle, was charged after exhibiting signs of alcohol use, field sobriety tests and blood draw results alleging a .2% alcohol level.
Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for allegations waived or held was scheduled for Monday, July 25 in Union County Court.
• Skyler M. Feaster, 26, of Lewisburg, had a misdemeanor count of theft of services, acquisition of services held for court.
• Gabriel A. Gramly, 19, of Mifflinburg, waived a count of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely to court.
• David E. Hill II, 27, of South Williamsport, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. A summary allegation of careless driving was also waived.
• Nathan A. Olds, 22, of Freeburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Warren J. Powell, 58, of Lewisburg, had misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol held for court. Summary allegations of disregard traffic lane single, improper left turn and careless driving were also held.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:33 a.m. May 19 along Ridge Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek driven by Clayton Kurtz, 19, of Millmont, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Ronald Spencer, 42, of Danville, has been charged after allegedly striking James Bird, 66, of Danville, in the head with a closed fist.
The incident occurred at 8:56 a.m. May 20 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Theft
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — An 82-year-old Danville man reported the theft of a $15 shovel, $20 battery charger and $5 knife from an unlocked garage.
Troopers said the theft was reported at 11:22 a.m. May 15 along Stump Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Remington Ladd Corderman, 20, Muncy; Elaine Anne Oberheim, 19, Mifflinburg
• Olivia Grace Fingerty, 24, Mifflinburg; Shane Roderick Moyer, 25, Mifflinburg
• Felicia Marie Long, 37, Mifflinburg; Joshua William Heimbach, 22, Mifflinburg
Deed transfers
• Scott C. Purinton, Emily M. Purinton to Citizens’ Electric Company, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ronald L. Hartman Sr., Hope S. Hartman to Ronald L. Hartman Sr., property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Chad C. Waltman, Jennifer E. Waltman to Jamie L. Irwin, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Anthony D. Pirraglia Jr., Nichole L. Pirraglia to Nichole L. Pirraglia, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Patrick Shallcross, Rosalie Shallcross to William R. Meek, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jonathan R. Freisen to Jonathan R. Freisen, Kielly Dunn, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joseph Southerton, Marirose Southerton to Michael J. Southerton trustee, Joseph R. and Marirose Southerton irrevocable grantor trust, Joseph R. Southerton irrevocable grantor trust, Marirose Southerton irrevocable grantor trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Christine T. Whitmer estate, Tammy Hoover executor to Richard G. Scheib trustee, Dynasty Whitmer trustee, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Karen Lee Owens trustee, William Eugene Smith trustee, Marvin A. Black and Shirley E. Black revocable trust, Marvin A. Black revocable trust, Shirley E. Black revocable trust to Ontime Playground Solutions LLC, property in Union Township, $1.
• Chestnut Buildings LLC, Timothy N. Turner member to Katrina Reiff, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Conor P. Quinlan, Melissa A. Quinlan to Market Street Investment Corp., two properties in Lewisburg, $1 apiece.
• Christine Brunson attorney, Deborah George attorney, Edith M. Beaver by attorney to Patrick C. Woodling, Laurie A. Woodling, property in Hartley Township, $20,000.
• Darin T. Ward to Dana J.Ward, Danielle L. Ward, Daniette L. Kane, Darica L. Ward, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Beverly A. Catherman to Thomas M. Catherman, two properties in Lewis Township, $1 apiece.
• James H. Burkholder, Alma Z. Burkholder to John E. Martin, Elizabeth J. Martin, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Richard L. Herbert estate, Norelyn J. Klemick executor to Jordan T. Wagner, Madison A. Wagner, property in West Buffalo Township, $270,000.
• Phares Z. Reiff Jr., Susan Z. Reiff to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, property in Gregg Township, $241,923.81.
• Janet M. Sellard, Hugh Andrew Sellard to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, property in Gregg Township, $204,265.20.
• Derek E. Knouse, Alicia N. Knouse to Alicia N. Knouse, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Therese A. Meek to William R. Meek, Therese A. Meek, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• William F. Baker, Helen M. Baker to Laurie A. Glowatski, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ted J. Cresswell, Caitlin T. Cresswell to Dwayne P. Reiff, Virginia A. Reiff, property in West Buffalo Township, $235,000.
• Roger Dale Damelio estate, Katlyn Ann Damelio executor to Chace Landon Hart, Trace Bradley Hart, property in Hartley Township, $80,000.
• David E. Iddings LLC, David E. Iddings to Robert C. Blankenship Jr., Candace J. Blankenship, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jodi L. Orr to Citizens’ Electric Company, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Hartley Township to Union County, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Union County to Gregg Township, property in Gregg Township, no cash consideration.
• Chase P. Gregory to Chase P. Gregory, Carly Brooke Boxer, property in Lewisburg, $10.
• Scott L. Heintzelman, Diane R. Heintzelman to Eric J. Heintzelman, Kristy M. Heintzelman, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Gay E. Melnick, Richard M. Melnick, Kathleen J Roach, Donald W. Roach Jr., Michael J. Solomon, Lori A. Solomon to Joshua Hobbins, Celia K. Hobbins, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Diane M. Rocek, Susanna F. Oliver to Joshua R. Miller, Alyssa M. Miller, property in Kelly Township, $394,000.
