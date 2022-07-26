LAURELTON — Preparations started in earnest this week for the Union County West End Fair.
The official county fair for Union County will begin at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, with livestock weigh-in and continue through a performance by Remington Ryde at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on the main stage at Lincoln Park, 1111 Route 235, Lincoln Park, Laurelton.
“Working Together to Keep the Tradition Alive” is the 2022 theme. Organizers stressed a visit to Lincoln Park will be like a visit to an old country fair. Rekindling old friendships, meeting new people an appreciation for local agriculture will remain big parts of the fair tradition.
Barbara Franck, Union County West End Fair Association secretary, said the annual cleanup is ongoing this week.
“Everything is coming around,” Franck said. “We’re definitely getting things ready and campers will be moving in here and animals will be moving in.”
Franck noted the opening day, with a free-will offering requested for admission, will include the Fair Queen Pageant on the main stage, rabbit judging, a car show and Mountain Man contest.
The Sunday Vespers Service will be led by Pastor Kurt Wingert and feature the Bluegrass Ramblers on the main stage.
Other scheduled main stage entertainment includes: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, Boys of the Oak Ridge; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Kopper and Kash; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Rapid Run, acoustic classic rock; 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Sanctus Real, with the Danielle Cressinger Band; 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Fully Loaded; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Remington Ryde.
Always a favorite, the Kiddie Pedal Powered Tractor Pull will be at 6:30 pm. Monday on the track. Kids age 3 to 10 give it their best efforts as the weight pulled by their pedal-tractors increases. Various classes of powered tractor pull competition is scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday.
Special days at the fair will follow a well-established tradition, including: Military Monday, where active and retired military members will be admitted free with identification. Men and women age 62 and up will be admitted free on Tuesday, Senior Citizen’s Day.
Wednesday will be Ice Cream Night as the first 200 riders will receive free ice cream from Packer’s Ice Cream stand. Saturday will be Kid’s and Family Day at the fair.
Franck noted a change from years gone by in the start time for the Junior Livestock Sale. It will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, rather than the usual evening start time.
Franck said the fair committee made the change to alleviate potential congestion in the parking area and allow everyone more time to enjoy the fair.
Bidders who cannot attend at the earlier hour may place their bids by calling Lori Lauver in advance at Hess’s Auctioneering at 570-966-2512.
More information about the Union County West End Fair is available at www.ucwef.com.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
