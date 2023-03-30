Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• William Cook, 62, of Sunbury, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs, $1,678.05 restitution to Walmart for retail theft.
• Darren Dusick, 36, of Lewisburg, three years probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Chelsey Hayes, 24, of Shamokin, 18 months probation, $50 fine plus costs for simple assault; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct; $25 fine plus costs for harassment; $100 fine plus costs for a summary of disorderly conduct.
• Joseph Llewellyn, 54, of Coal Township, four to eight months in county jail, 81 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Bong Marquina, 30, of Watsontown, $300 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Christina Prokop, 38, of Mifflinburg, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• Nicholas Sobotor, 31, of Shamokin, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Adam Zaharick, 35, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for institutional vandalism.
• Mark Paul Jr., 66, of Sunbury, three years probation with restrictive conditions including three months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI; concurrent sentence of three years’ probation with restrictive conditions including 12 months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $2,500 fine plus costs for a second count of DUI; concurrent sentence of three years probation with restrictive conditions including 12 months on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $2,500 fine plus costs for a third count of DUI.
• Jennifer Conover, 42, of Easton, time served (26 days) to 23 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for criminal use of a communication facility; concurrent sentence of one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Charges of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver (three counts), sell narcotics, criminal use of communication facility and operating privilege suspended or revoked have been filed against Alfred Iezzi Jr., 84, of West Market Street, Lewisburg.
The charges were filed after troopers said Iezzi sold 3.5 grams of marijuana to an undercover trooper for $650. The incident occurred March 23 at Routes 15 and 44, Gregg Township, Union County.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:15 p.m. April 5.
Simple assault
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Christopher Wert, 42, of Pine Cone Drive, Mifflinburg, has been charged with simple assault and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:46 p.m. March 24 at 1073 Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Wert struck a woman numerous times in the face, causing her to sustain head injuries and a concussion.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. April 4.
Theft by deception
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Gregory Miller, 51, of Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, has been charged with theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
Troopers said Miller was paid $11,588 for construction work which was not properly completed.
The incident occurred between June 14, 2021 and March 16, 2023, at 8671 Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:45 p.m. April 18.
Theft by deception
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges of theft by deception and bad checks have been filed against David Lenhart, 35, of River Road, New Columbia, as the result of an incident which occurred between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 at 41 Red Barn Lane, Buffalo Township Union County.
Troopers said Lenhart issued a bad check, for $889.34, to BeCO Propane for the delivery of oil.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:45 p.m. May 2.
Defiant trespass
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jesse Johnson, 65, of Camp Laurel Road, Mifflinburg, has been charged with defiant trespass and trespass by motor vehicle as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 9:15 p.m. March 15 at 496 Haven Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Johnson was caught on video driving onto property posted for no trespassing.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:59 p.m. March 26 along Interstate 80 westbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2018 Hyundai Sonata driven by Kylie Dedries, 21, of Hawthorne, lost control, went off the roadway and struck a fence.
Assault
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Scott Derk, 60, of Milton, was charged after troopers said he struck Jason Hackenberg, 21, of Milton, in the head with a hammer.
Hackenberg was treated for non-life threatening injuries following the incident, which occurred at 5:03 a.m. March 26 at 133 Lunar Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Sean Beers, 50, of Lewisburg, was charged after troopers said he left Applebee’s Grill and Bar without paying for a bacon cheeseburger and beer, valued at $22.08.
The incident occurred at 1:31 p.m. March 25 at 300 International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Katie Foulds, 33, of Northumberland, reported losing a cell phone, which she was unable to find. The phone was tracked to the area of the Lewisburg McDonald’s.
The incident was reported between 6:30 p.m. March 26 and 10:21 a.m. March 27 at 925 Carpenter Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
