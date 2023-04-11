Bucknell's BizPitch

Bucknell Seniors Will Carcieri, Ben Carcieri and Stevie Rauch show their winnings at Bucknell University’s BizPitch competition, held Monday night at the Elaine Langone Center.

 JIM DIEHL/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — An app that would allow young musical artists to post their music to be heard was the winner of the annual Bucknell BizPitch Competition.

Bucknell’s annual BizPitch Competition is a chance to launch a student’s enterprise from right on campus, with help from Bucknell’s entrepreneurship experts.

