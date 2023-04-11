LEWISBURG — An app that would allow young musical artists to post their music to be heard was the winner of the annual Bucknell BizPitch Competition.
Bucknell’s annual BizPitch Competition is a chance to launch a student’s enterprise from right on campus, with help from Bucknell’s entrepreneurship experts.
Students who participated in BizPitch presented early stage concepts for new products or services, or their own startup companies, to a panel of judges.
Uncharted is the app developed by a team of three Bucknell seniors, Will Carcieri, Stevie Rauch and Ben Carcieri.
“We designed Uncharted to be a social media-discovery app,” said Will Carcieri. “We were inspired by TikTok so we decided to take that concept and make it so that new or unsigned artists can have their music heard.”
“Our design is about 30% complete and with the money we receive we hope to have the app ready to launch by August 22,” added Ben Carcieri.
Rauch said the app is geared toward “smaller artists” and can be used by individuals of all ages.
The team won the first-place prize of $5,000, as well as a $2,000 fan vote.
Coming in second was Prime Air, developed by Senior Simbi Maphosa. Prime Air is a non-electric nebulizer for asthma patients.
Throughout the competition, students connected with advisers, accessed resources from Bucknell’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and secured membership in StartupLewisburg, Bucknell’s home for innovators in downtown Lewisburg.
BizPitch is directed by Bucknell’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
Finalists were selected to present their pitch to a panel of judges during Monday’s public “Shark Tank” style final event. Each team also fielded questions from the judges following their pitch.
