MIFFLINBURG — Are over-the-counter hearing (OTC) aids a good idea for better hearing? Or could they cause more harm than good? Those are questions being asked by some who are dealing with hearing loss.
An August ruling by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed consumers access to OTC hearing aids. The ruling was designed to improve access to hearing aids, which may lower costs for millions of Americans. The action established a new category of OTC hearing aids, enabling consumers with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment to purchase aids directly from stores or online retailers without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment by an audiologist.
Jennifer Burget, owner and director of Artisan Hearing Technologies of Mifflinburg and South Williamsport, cautions those looking for hearing aids to consider seeing a professional audiologist first.
Burget said there are two kinds of hearing loss: Sensorinural, which includes damage to the seteocilia in the ear; and conductive hearing loss, where an obstruction such as earwax or a tumor limits hearing.
"People who have sudden hearing loss need treatment within three weeks or they could face permanent hearing loss," said Burget. "It's of utmost importance that you know the root cause of the hearing loss before you treat it."
Burget said the FDA ruling is specifically set up for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. But, she said most people don't know their level of hearing loss or the level of loss of sound frequencies which make up most common hearing loss issues.
Burget says OTC hearing aids are often not strong enough to treat some types of hearing loss. To truly hear clearly again, she said individuals need to start the entire process with a hearing test first.
At OTC hearing aid kiosks in department stores and local pharmacy, there are no trained professionals to help determine what type of hearing loss you have, Burget said. There's also no sound proof booth for hearing testing, and there is no one to help with fitting, maintenance or cleaning of the OTC hearing aid.
She said purchasing a hearing aid from a certified audiologist ensures the patient their hearing loss will be diagnosed properly, their hearing aid will be designed to fit properly, and they will have access to proper cleaning and maintenance of their hearing aid.
"A common misconception is, I can just go to the local pharmacy or go online to purchase a pair of aids," Burget said. "The worst thing a person can do is put in a pair of OTC hearing aids and have them turned up way too high and risk damaging your hearing even further."
OTC hearing aids often don't fit well and are uncomfortable, causing people to not wear them, Burget said.
"At most over-the-counter sites, and certainly online, there is no one there that is trained to assist you in the right choice of an OTC hearing aid that will fit you properly," she said.
Burget said the hearing aids she works with use artificial intelligence to help block out background noise to focus better on listening to speech. She also said some hearing aids are designed to treat tinnitus, sync with your phone or television, and some have features including translation and health monitoring features.
She said that's a far contrast to an OTC hearing aid, which is basically just an amplifier.
According to Burget, insurance may cover prescription hearing aids, but not OTC ones.
"You are likely to get a better deal going through insurance and getting a custom device that will fit and help you hear properly," said Burget.
"We are not against OTC hearing aids, what we are against are fraudulent and fly-by-night companies taking advantage of those seeking a remedy to their hearing loss issues," she noted.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
