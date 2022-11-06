Are OTC hearing aids the best option

Jennifer Burget

 Provided

MIFFLINBURG — Are over-the-counter hearing (OTC) aids a good idea for better hearing? Or could they cause more harm than good? Those are questions being asked by some who are dealing with hearing loss.

An August ruling by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed consumers access to OTC hearing aids. The ruling was designed to improve access to hearing aids, which may lower costs for millions of Americans. The action established a new category of OTC hearing aids, enabling consumers with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment to purchase aids directly from stores or online retailers without the need for a medical exam, prescription or a fitting adjustment by an audiologist. 

