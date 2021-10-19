MILTON — Landen Dreese is using the hands-on learning opportunities he is obtaining while helping to convert a former house into office space to prepare for his future.
Dreese, a Milton Area High School junior, is enrolled in the school’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Building Construction Trades class. Students in the class started working during the 2020-2021 school year on demolition work inside a home at 668 Mahoning St.
The home, located at the entrance to the middle school/high school complex, was purchased by the district one year ago for $250,000.
The district subsequently announced plans to have CTE students take a leading role in converting the property into the district office.
Doug Walter, Building Construction Trades instructor, said students are still working on demolition inside of the home. Recently, the students started framing walls in an area of the basement being converted into office space.
He anticipates the renovations to be completed by the end of this school year.
For a variety of reasons, Walter said working inside of a home is providing the students with experience which can’t be duplicated in a classroom.
“They have to frame around duct work, pipes (in the house),” Walter said. “When they build walls in the classroom, everything’s perfect.”
He also noted the rarity of students having the opportunity to convert a home into office space.
“Some of the things here (in the house) have to be built to commercial standards,” Walter said.
Students in the class are thankful for the opportunity to receive real-life work experience.
“I’m using this class for what I want to do in the future,” Dreese said.
Upon graduation, he plans to work for a company demolishing playground equipment and building new. He said the hands-on learning opportunity is exactly what he needs to prepare for the future.
Eric Taylor, a senior, noted the strong work ethic he is learning through his participation in the renovation project.
“You have to constantly work,” he said. “You can’t be lazy.”
He noted that lessons in precision are also being learned.
“When you’re finished (with a project), you go back, make sure everything is checked,” Taylor said.
Nolan Miller, also a senior, said he has learned about various safety hazards to watch out for while on a job site. He noted those lessons can’t necessarily be learned in the classroom.
Like Taylor, Miller also noted the work ethic he is learning through his involvement with the project.
“This is really good the school is letting us do this,” Miller said. “I really like working with my hands.”
Given that the space will be used as professional offices for district administrators, high school Co-Principal Andrew Rantz said the students involved are taking pride in their work.
“It creates a heightened sense of ownership,” he said.
By the time the project is complete, Rantz said between 60 and 70 students will have been involved in the work.
In addition to the hands-on construction activities, Rantz said students involved with the project are also learning business management skills.
“They are determining what products they need, what supplies they need,” Rantz said. “It’s project-management learning.”
He said Andrew McNeal, a 2017 Milton graduate who is now majoring in business at Bloomsburg University, has been working with the Building Construction Trades students on project management skills.
According to Rantz, a number of different individuals and businesses have donated to the project.
The donors include: Carpetman, $24,000 in savings to the district; Central Builders, concrete materials at a 50% discount; Leece Electric, installation of fiber lines; NRG, donating tech materials and installation; Orchard Pump, 50% discount on sewage package for basement, $400 in savings to the district; Schaedler Yesco, rough wiring materials donation and discounts on other materials, $966 in savings to the district; Sherwin Williams, donating paint and painting supplies; T-Ross Brothers Construction, donated time for the creation of blueprints; YBC, donation of framing and drywall for basement, $1,000 in savings, and providing other materials at their cost, $2,000 in savings to the district.
In addition, Rantz said a $25,000 Pennsylvania Department of Education Safe Schools Equipment Grant is being used to purchase security cameras, lighting and key fobs for the house.
