MUNCY — A high-tension cable barrier project continues Monday, Aug. 9, along Interstate 180 in Lycoming County.
Contractor Penn Line Service Inc. will continue installing the new high-tension cable barrier system in the median between the Route 405 interchange in Muncy Creek Township and the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township. Work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed where work is being performed. No work will be performed during the weekend.
Work on this project is expected to be completed in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.