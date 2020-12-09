LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will be offering free virtual Singersize classes from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 13 through March 31.
The program is a music therapy, group-singing protocol designed for people with Parkinson's disease and their care partners to work out muscles that play a crucial role in swallowing and respiratory control.
Participants can expect to see improvements in vocal intensity, speech intelligibility, respiration and swallowing. The program can also act as a source of social support for participants, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where many who suffer Parkinson’s are homebound.
Class will be facilitated by board-certified music therapist Alysha Suley, a member of the American Music Therapy Association and the International Association for Music and Medicine. Singercise is open to individuals of all physical ability and fitness levels who are battling Parkinson’s disease.
Registration is required and class slots are available on a first come, first serve basis. The deadline to register is Jan. 12.
Interested participants may register in person at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, by calling 570-556-4191 or at gsvymca.org.
