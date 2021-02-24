MONTGOMERY — Lycoming County Resource Management has updated all the recycling containers at its drop-off sites.
These updates will help LCRMS maintain a sustainable recycling program for the county. The changes include smaller openings to deposit the materials and eliminate the steps that were used to access the plastics/metal containers. Smaller openings will help deter the non-recyclables (no bagged recyclables), increase capacity inside the containers, decrease the transportation trips to service each site, and deliver a cleaner recycling stream. The elimination of steps provides safer recycling conditions by having the containers more accessible.
Those visiting the sites should not leave any type of material on the ground, not leave plastic bags, read the container signs to ensure they are recycling the right materials, and be cautious while using the sites during weather events.
For more information, visit our site www.lcrms.com.
