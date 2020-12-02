MILTON — A spirit of giving prevailed across Milton Wednesday morning as volunteers from Toys for Tots visited two different locations to accept thousands of dollars in donations.
As Pizza Town owner Nick Costagliola lined 30 children's bicycles across his restaurant, he noted this is the seventh year in which his business has raised funds to purchase bikes for Toys for Tots.
"I love to do this," Costagliola said. "As I kid, I didn't have a lot."
Funds were raised to purchase the bikes through a candy sale held at the business.
"We put a box of candy on the counter to raise funds for this," Costagliola explained. "This year, some people put $20 in it."
He said approximately $1,700 was raised this year. As a result, his business was able to purchase its largest number of bicycles yet for Toys for Tots.
Bob Wesner, a long-time friend of Costagliola's, assembled each of the bikes after they were purchased from Walmart.
Wesner noted that he enjoys giving back to others, particularly children in need of bicycles.
"My first bike, I had to work a year or two to purchase," he said.
Pam Beaver, the Toys for Tots coordinator for Northumberland, Montour, Union, Snyder and Columbia counties, visited Pizza Town late Wednesday morning to pick up the bicycles.
She and her father, assistant coordinator Dean Beaver, also visited the Milton YMCA on Wednesday.
There, employees of Golden Proportions Marketing of Milton dropped off numerous toy donations for the program.
The Beavers noted their appreciation for all of the donations.
"It's very important, especially this year," Pam said. "There are people not able to get out to do as much shopping (to purchase toys for the program)."
"We are low on toys," Dean added. "They're not coming in this year."
He said the program expects to provide toys to more than 3,000 children in the five-county area this year.
Xana Winans, owner of Golden Proportions Marketing, said this marked the third year her business dropped off donations for Toys for Tots at the Milton YMCA.
Collectively, she said this year her business purchased $2,500 in toys from Target, which were divided between Toys for Tots drop-off locations in Milton and Williamsport.
Larry Fletcher, the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA's martial arts instructor, has been in charge of accepting Toys for Tots donations at the YMCAs for about 10 years.
He expressed thanks to Golden Proportions Marketing for the donations.
"The nice thing about this, it all stays in our area," Fletcher said.
For years, Winans said her business made an annual holiday contribution to a national organization. Its efforts switched to Toys for Tots after employees asked if contributions could go toward a local effort.
"This is all my team's idea," Winans said.
Fletcher said he's seen first hand the vast need in the community.
"Being with the YMCA, you see so many kids," he said. "You can tell the number of kids that don't have anything, or very little."
Winans hopes other businesses in the area also step up to support Toys for Tots.
"I would love to challenge the other businesses in Milton, Lewisburg and Sunbury... to match this donation," she said.
Dean Beaver served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 through 1956. He has been involved with Toys for Tots for about 25 years.
Pam became involved with the program through her father and mother, Shirley. After retiring from her job last year, Pam became the full-time volunteer coordinator for Tots for Tots in the five-county area.
She said the program provides toys for the families of children served through entities such as the Salvation Army and the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
Individuals in need can also sign up to receive donations online, at toysfortots.org. When filling out an application, Beaver said individuals must select the county in which they live.
While applying to receive toys online this year is a new feature added by the organization, Beaver said 600 online requests have been filed for toys for children in need.
In addition to requesting donations of toys online, Beaver said the organization added a feature in which toys for Toys for Tots can be purchased online.
Toys can be purchased online through Amazon, Walmart, Target and Boscov's, and shipped directly to the Toys for Tots warehouse in Union County.
