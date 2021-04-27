LAURELTON — Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas are available for order through West End Library’s fundraiser.
Available for order are 14” hoagies which include Italian, all American, ham, ham club, roast beef, turkey, three cheese, smoked ham and cheddar. Pizzas are 12” and include pepperoni, cheese and white.
ORders can be placed through 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, and picked up after 2 p.m. Friday , May 28.
Pizzas can be frozen and heat well in the oven. Each hoagie and pizza costs $9.
The funds generated will be used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs.
To place an order or for more information visit the library at 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, or call 570-922-4773.
