Glen Miller was also a good friend to many people including Paul and myself. His family lived in Mazeppa. We too lived in that quaint village. His wife, Carole, was my close friend while he pastored here, and our strong friendship has not wavered since meeting in 1965.
When they were moved to Greencastle, PA, by the denomination, we missed them terribly. But they were close enough that we could visit them at their home and stay two days so we could attend their church and hear our friend preach.
It’s possible some of you remember this family. I am blessed by the teachings shared in a formal setting (church) and informal family settings. He and wife, Carole, were an awesome, in-tune couple. They also taught by example the truths of the Gospel.
For 13 years, I worked with a committee in a non-profit organization which I founded, Solid Ground Communication. We started with seminars especially for teachers. It opened up quickly for anyone who was interested in our topics and speakers. Our years of operation welcomed outstanding speakers. See the next paragraph.
Business Sense, Shirley Good. Mission Imperative, Mike Snavely. The Word and the World, Dave Virkler. Save America, Rick Green. Wallbuilders, Dr. Greg Thornbury. Christian Information Ministries, Bill Crouse. Mourning Glories Ministries, Georgia Shaffer. Several speakers came twice. Our speaker for our final seminar was Dr. Glen Miller. It was also his last seminar. He passed away from Non-Hotchkins Lymphoma less than months months later.
He spoke on the subject, In Critical Times, subtitled Fortifying the Structure for Critical Times. Subjects included individual, family, church, and country needs. Specific titles were The Foundation, The Formation, The Felicity, The Family, and The Fight of the Christian Church.
The Bible references from which he based his teachings that weekend were Romans 12, and the book of Ephesians.
Pastor Glen gave us upbeat ways to live a victorious Christian life in a world that is becoming more and more unfriendly to Believers in Christ. He said, There is so much going on in this world, but God has a plan for people. First that they would know Jesus Christ as personal Savior. Then that we would trust Him.
We should live every moment trusting Jesus. He is in believers, and is always with us. Pastor Glen asked and answered the question, Can bad things happen to good people?’
Sin was brought down through generations of people who need a savior. Adam and Eve disobeyed God and imperfect people have inherited this disposition. Everyone has sinned (expect Jesus Christ) and needs a savior.
Therefore suffering has become part of life. But it also teaches that God goes with us through any temptation and tragedy, as well as economic problems. With Glen’s teachings from the Bible, we learned much about how to live a victorious life in these difficult days.
At all these seminars, we had tremendous musical guests featuring Jim and Michelle Ward, Rebecca and Hank Mitchell, and several of their children.
Pastor Glen earned a degree in chemistry and worked in chemical research. Then he attained a ministerial degree. He pastored the Buffalo Valley EUB (Methodist) Church circuit of Mazeppa, Forest Hill, Pleasant Grove and Sunrise. After that, he was moved to Greencastle, where a new church Calvary Bible was founded. He continued there until his retirement.
He and their son, David, rode many, many miles by bicycle He also constructed many woodworking pieces, taught many Bible Studies, went fishing, and kept in touch with his friends and congregation.
Before he went to heaven, his family was composed of wife Carole, Daughter Pamela (& Mike), and son David. He also leaves behind two grandsons, Matthew and Jonathan. Since he moved into his new perfect heavenly home, a great grandson has been added.
He was a very talented man. He is a historical whiz, especially the Civil War. He was an author. Besides many periodicals, he has written This Mind in You, and Triage for the Church. They are very good books. I am reading one again just now. They are no longer being published, but you may be able to get copies.
I haven’t retrieved them recently from my personal archives, but I am relatively sure I have CDs from above mentioned seminar. If you are interested text or call me and I will see if I can retrieve them. I’m interested in checking for my own use. That will be for another day. I am finishing this column at 1 a.m.
If you knew Pastor, Dr. Glen A. Miller, you could certainly add much to this column. But I assure you, Glen was more interested in extolling and glorifying Jesus Christ rather than himself. Paul and I learned much from him and were privileged to call him friend and pastor.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
