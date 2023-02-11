Glen Miller was also a good friend to many people including Paul and myself. His family lived in Mazeppa. We too lived in that quaint village. His wife, Carole, was my close friend while he pastored here, and our strong friendship has not wavered since meeting in 1965.

When they were moved to Greencastle, PA, by the denomination, we missed them terribly. But they were close enough that we could visit them at their home and stay two days so we could attend their church and hear our friend preach.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.