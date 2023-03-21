MECHANICSBURG — Small drips from faucets and often-overlooked toilet tank leaks can add up quickly. Helping homeowners fix the drips to save money and water is the goal of the annual Fix a Leak Week, running March 20-26.

Fix a Leak Week is a national campaign designed to help raise awareness about leaks and other water issues that contribute to water waste within homes, and Pennsylvania American Water is joining the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to promote water conservation and help provide savings to customers.

