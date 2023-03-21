MECHANICSBURG — Small drips from faucets and often-overlooked toilet tank leaks can add up quickly. Helping homeowners fix the drips to save money and water is the goal of the annual Fix a Leak Week, running March 20-26.
Fix a Leak Week is a national campaign designed to help raise awareness about leaks and other water issues that contribute to water waste within homes, and Pennsylvania American Water is joining the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to promote water conservation and help provide savings to customers.
“Customers might barely notice a small drip at their faucet, but at the rate of one drip per second, it can waste more than 3,000 gallons a year — enough for more than 180 showers,” said Pennsylvania American Water Vice President of Operations Jim Runzer. “Fortunately, most common leaks are easily detectable and correctable, which not only makes you a more environmentally conscious consumer, but also saves money on your monthly water and sewer bill.”
According to the EPA, the average residence in the U.S. loses 10,000 gallons of water per year from seemingly minor leaks. With more than 110 million households in the U.S., this equates to more than 2 trillion gallons of water lost every year due to leaks in the home. It is estimated that the average homeowner can reduce his or her water bills by 10% simply by addressing leaks.
Pennsylvania American Water offers these starter tips for detecting leaks:
• Regularly check your toilet, faucets and pipes for leaks. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible.
• Reduce faucet leaks by checking faucet washers and gaskets for wear and replace them.
• Leaky toilets are most often the result of a worn toilet flapper. Replacing the rubber flapper is a quick fix that could save a home up to 200 gallons of water per day.
• For a leaky garden hose, replace the nylon or rubber hose washer and ensure a tight connection to the spigot using pipe tape and a wrench.
• Tighten connections on shower heads if drips appear when the shower is off.
• Check your garden and lawn irrigation system for leaks.
• Consider installing water and energy-efficient appliances. The EPA reports that certified Energy Star washing machines use up to 35 percent less water per load. Water-saving shower heads, toilets and faucet aerators also help cut your water usage.
