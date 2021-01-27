MIFFLINBURG – Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) has partnered with the Mifflinburg YMCA Center to offer a monthly food distribution to serve people in western Union County.
The food pantry distribution is 1 to 2 p.m. the third Friday of every month at the Mifflinburg YMCA Center, 333 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg (next to Subway). This is a drive-thru event for income eligible families meeting 150% of poverty as defined by the national income guidelines.
In addition to food assistance, families are offered free feminine hygiene products each month. The products are supplied by the Shape of Justice organization.
For more information about the food pantry, income requirements or to donate, contact Nicole Peterson, food security coordinator, at 570-374-0181.
