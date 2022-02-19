LEWISBURG — Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84) warned Friday of a delay to adoption of the state budget.
Hamm, speaking to Central PA Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast, opened by noting the recently introduced $43.7 billion proposal was 16.6% higher than what was proposed for the current year. As Gov. Tom Wolf was in the final year of his final term, Hamm said adoption for 2022-2023 was unlikely before the annual June 30 deadline.
Hamm projected higher deficits in the years ahead if the budget is adopted as is. He favored passage of House Bill 71, a measure which would limit state spending by a three-year average of population growth and inflation rate.
Infrastructure funding remained thorny as Hamm noted previous state plans have failed to maintain roadways. Hamm warned that the state's Transportation Revenue Options Commission wanted to tax motorists 8.1 cents per mile, add tolls to roads and bridges and double vehicle registration fees.
"They also want to charge you a $1 fee for every package that is delivered to your home," he added.
Similar additional fees would be imposed on users of ride services such as Uber and Lyft.
William Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, asked how money could be found for roads and bridges in poor repair. Hamm said money is there, but some is diverted to other things such as the state police budget.
PennDOT also was in for criticism, as Hamm cited it for inefficiencies. They included employees continuing to work from home as they did at the start of the pandemic. He suggested more contracting out of services.
Hamm was cautious when asked about why Pennsylvania had not called for a Convention of States. Sanctioned under Article V of the federal Constitution, it could expedite broadening of term limits and fiscal restraints. He said such a convention could result in action unintended at the outset. When questioned from the floor, Hamm said party leadership directed what bills advance.
REGGI (Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative), a carbon tax, was also projected to raise electric bills up to 18% if it goes into effect.
Meantime, redistricting of legislative districts would likely be subject to a court decision. Hamm said a few months ago he thought he would be representing most of Union County. But at the "11th hour," he said the district would not include any part of the county.
Instead, Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-76) would represent Lewisburg Borough, Buffalo Township and everything to the west in the county. Rep. David Rowe (R-85) would represent the municipalities of East Buffalo and Union townships. Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-83) would represent White Deer and Gregg townships.
Hamm, whose newly drawn district was described as a "salamander," called the maps "a mess" and the process "highly political." He predicted confusion in communities if the plan is adopted as it is now.
