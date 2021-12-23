MILTON — Tristin Kitchens' love of agriculture started at an early age.
"I've grown up on my farm since I was 6," she said. "I like caring for the animals."
Now a Milton Area High School junior, Kitchens is preparing to exhibit two Satin rabbits — named Copper and Blue — at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. She will be exhibiting as a member of the high school's FFA chapter.
The show is scheduled for Jan. 8-15 in Harrisburg.
Kitchens purchased her two rabbits in early November from a breeder in Honesdale.
The daughter of Zane and Stacy Bowersox, Kitchens is experienced in raising animals.
"We live on a farm," she said. "We have two chickens now, four pigs, a pony, I have my two rabbits."
Kitchens decided to purchase the rabbits for exhibition upon the advice of FFA advisor David Bittner.
She expects more than 100 people will be entering rabbits at the farm show. If Kitchens' rabbits place in the top three in the category she opts to enter them in, she will receive a cash prize and the animals will be auctioned at the show.
Judges evaluate the animals on certain criteria.
"They look at their body shape and how well they sit, how built they are," Kitchens said.
Noting the rabbits are primarily pets, or farm rabbits, Kitchens explained her plans for Cooper and Blue if they aren't auctioned off in January.
"I'll bring them back home, keep them until the (Union County) West End Fair," she said. "I may enter them in the West End Fair."
Since acquiring the two rabbits, Kitchens has been carefully monitoring their weight. Since she doesn't have a scale for weighing rabbits at home, she regularly brings them into school and uses a scale in Bittner's classroom.
"They can't get above 9 pounds for the farm show," Kitchens said, noting that the two rabbits currently weigh just over 7 pounds.
Copper and Blue are kept on a strict diet, and fed Manna Pro, nutritious food Kitchens said is specifically for rabbits.
The two are also regularly exercised.
"I have dog harnesses (for the rabbits)," Kitchens said. "I walk them through the field.
Copper and Blue enjoy the outdoors.
"They are mostly outside animals," Kitchens said. "I can't bring them in the house or they'll get sick because of the climate change."
She also noted the two, at times, aren't cooperative when she's trying to weigh them.
"They're not as easy to work with as a cat or dog," Kitchens said.
However, she enjoys working with the animals.
"They are great pets," Kitchens said. "They want to be on farms."
She is looking forward to showing the rabbits at the farm show, and she believes Copper and Blue will also enjoy the experience.
"I think it's going to be great," Kitchens said. "It will be a new a new place for them to be in."
Upon graduating, Kitchens plans to pursue a career in the agriculture industry.
"After high school, next year, I want to get into the agricultural field, with planting, corn, raising animals," she said.
