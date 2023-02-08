Americana rock band to perform at Campus Theatre

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome Millheim-based Americana rock band, The Wicked Chicken, for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg.
The Wicked Chicken plays a mix of driving rock ’n’ roll, old-time fiddle and blues.
The foundation of the band are the Tritsch brothers: Gus (guitar, vocals and fiddle) and Huck (drums, percussion and fiddle). The two have performed with distinguished musicians including the rock band Marah, and have earned recognition at various festivals and competitions including the Appalachian String Band Music Festival, known as Clifftop.
In 2019, Huck Tritsch won first prize in the youth fiddle competition at Clifftop, and the Wicked Chicken placed second in the neo-traditional band competition. Gus Tritsch won the prize for best original fiddle tune as well.
Most recently, Gus Tritsch toured with Jake Blount, a distinguished fiddle and banjo player from Providence, R.I. With Blount’s band, Gus Tritsch traveled extensively, including to Florida, Alaska and the United Kingdom.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations, including 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the Weis Center lobby, the CAP Center Box Office, and on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.