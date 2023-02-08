Americana rock band to perform at Campus Theatre

The Wicked Chicken, from Millheim, will perform Feb. 22 at the Campus Theatre, Lewisburg.

 PROVIDED BY WEIS CENTER

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome Millheim-based Americana rock band, The Wicked Chicken, for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg.

The Wicked Chicken plays a mix of driving rock ’n’ roll, old-time fiddle and blues.

