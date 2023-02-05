MIFFLINBURG — Christ’s United Lutheran Church of Millmont, Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church of New Berlin and First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg are holding various Lenten events and worship services throughout Union County.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, a Shrove Tuesday pancake and sausage supper will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Christ’s United.
On the following day, Feb. 22, Lent begins with an Ash Wednesday worship service at Messiah Lutheran in New Berlin, beginning at 7.
For five Wednesdays, these three Lutheran churches will hold an evening meal starting at 6 p.m., followed by prayer and devotion at 7. The schedule includes: March 1, Christ’s United; March 8, First Lutheran; March 15, Messiah Lutheran; March 22, Christ’s United; and March 29, First Lutheran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.