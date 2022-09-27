Sunbury murder suspect nabbed in Lewisburg

SUNBURY — A 42-year-old Sunbury man wanted on criminal homicide charges was picked up just before midnight Tuesday at a Leiwsburg-area motel.
According to Sunbury Police Department Chief Brad Hare, Randy Chain Easton was taken into custody at the Relax Inn by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Sunbury police. Assisting in the apprehension were the Union County Sheriff's Department and K-9 unit, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Shamokin Dam Police, and the Williamsport Police Department.
Easton has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing instruments of crime and firearms not to be carried without a license.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Sunbury Police Officer Keith Tamborelli was dispatched to Laughter's Bar at 123 S. Third St., Sunbury, after receiving reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival on scene, Tamborelli was directed to a walkway area, where he saw a group of people tending to a man on the ground, later identified as Joseph Rice.
Through the course of their investigation, police said they learned Rice allegedly pushed Alisha Dorman against a vehicle, pointing a machete at her face, and touching the point of her nose.
"Randy Easton exited the bar and Easton fired three shots, striking Rice," Tamborelli wrote in the criminal complaint.
Video surveillance footage from the area allegedly shows Rice swinging the machete toward Easton, with Rice then being struck in the back by one of the bullets.
Tamborelli noted there was an ongoing dispute between Rice and Easton.
According to a release issued by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley, the 33-year-old Rice, of Sunbury, died as the result of a gunshot wound to the torso. An autopsy was conducted Monday by Dr. Rameen Starling-Roney, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.
According to online court records, Easton was arraigned at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday before District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton.
Easton was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 4 before District Judge Michael Toomey of Sunbury.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
