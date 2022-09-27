Sunbury murder suspect nabbed in Lewisburg

Randy Easton

SUNBURY — A 42-year-old Sunbury man wanted on criminal homicide charges was picked up just before midnight Tuesday at a Leiwsburg-area motel.

According to Sunbury Police Department Chief Brad Hare, Randy Chain Easton was taken into custody at the Relax Inn by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Sunbury police. Assisting in the apprehension were the Union County Sheriff's Department and K-9 unit, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Shamokin Dam Police, and the Williamsport Police Department.

