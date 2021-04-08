State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Selinsgrove man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance while operating a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier.
Troopers said John Hine, 27, was arrested following an alleged incident at 8:18 p.m. March 4 along North Susquehanna Trail and Kessler Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Assault
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Troopers from Selinsgrove responded to a reported assault at 8:18 p.m. March 31 along North Academy Avenue, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Denise Laroche, 26, of Marcus Hook, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangering and disorderly conduct after she allegedly spit at staff and attempted to punch someone. Troopers said she acted out violently while an exposed syringe was being administered, and yelled expletives.
Laroche was arraigned and jailed in Columbia County in lieu of $30,000 bail, police noted.
Harassment
McCLURE — State police investigated a physical altercation between a 34-year-old McClure woman and an unnamed suspect, who police said left the scene in the woman’s vehicle without her permission.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:56 a.m. April 4 along Forbes Street, McClure, Snyder County, however the case was closed due to the victim not wanting charges brought, troopers noted.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. April 4 along Route 15 at Elimsport Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 16-year-old Montgomery boy was traveling east in a 2008 Ford Escape when it attempted a left turn and struck a westbound 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shana Jean, 36, of Montgomery. Both drivers were belted.
Vehicle vs. motorcycle (injury)
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — A Ralston man was transported to a local hospital after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at 12:42 p.m. April 5 along Route 14, south of Red Burn Road, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
A 1982 Honda driven by Robert L. Hamilton, 49, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2007 Harley-Davidson driven by Terry L. Vroman, 63, of Williamsport, as the motorcycle attempted a left turn, police reported. Hamilton was transported with an unspecified injury.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a 911 hang-up and found a physical domestic had taken place.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:08 a.m. April 6 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim was an 18-year-old Williamsport woman and a 15-year-old Williamsport boy was arrested, police noted.
Found property
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — Several firearm accessories were turned over to state police after being found off the bank of Sugar Camp Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
The find was reported at 3 p.m. April 6. Found items included a small gray Sig pistol case valued at $5, gun locks valued at $5, pistol magazine valued at $10, firearm owners manuals valued at $5, pistol grip accessories valued at $5 and .40-caliber Smith and Wesson ammunition valued at $2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.