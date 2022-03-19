Charges filed in alleged assault on baby, man

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Winfield woman has been charged with aggravated assault and related accounts after allegedly assaulting a Winfield man and baby.
Desiree Adams has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of simple assault (two counts), terroristic threats, resisting arrest, endangering welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person (two counts). The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:45 p.m. Friday, March 18, along Sandel Road, Union Township, Union County.
Adams was taken into custody after troopers said they responded to reports of physical altercation involving weapons. A 33-year-old Winfield man and a baby girl were listed as victims, in a release issued Saturday morning.
According to online court records, Adams was arraigned before District Judge Jeff Rowe, of Lewisburg, and locked up in the Union County Prison in lieu of bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. March 29, before Rowe.
