HARRISBURG — On the heels of a $500,000 grant received in December, a Union County healthcare provider’s effort to increase its energy efficiency will now receive an additional $400,000 boost, according to Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
“I’m thrilled the state nearly doubled its original investment in Evangelical Community Hospital’s Energy Initiative,” Yaw said. “This project will help the hospital’s main campus building drastically reduce its carbon footprint, which demonstrates a strong commitment to prioritizing the physical and economic health and well being of residents throughout my senate district.”
Both grants, which are products of the Office of the Budget’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), enable the hospital to replace its existing water chilling system with a higher quality, more efficient model.
“The new system will increase efficiency and lower maintenance costs for Evangelical, which serves as the community hospital for my constituents in Northumberland and Snyder counties,” added Schlegel-Culver. “It will provide chilled water to the air conditioning systems under emergency power, which ensures patient safety and comfort in the heat of summer. The grant will also be used to purchase an automatic transfer system that will put a back-up system online in the event of a power outage.”
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital, said the grant will expand the hospital’s $1.9 million Efficiency Initiative.
She said the project will reduce the main campus energy consumption by more than 394,000 kWh annually and allow for efficient cooling of the Patient Room Improvement, Modernization, and Enhancement (PRIME) project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.