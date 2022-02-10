WILLIAMSPORT — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that inmate Hugo Reynosa, 26, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for possessing a weapon in prison.
Reynosa’s sentence will run consecutively to his current 96-month federal sentence for conspiring to distribute nearly four kilograms of pure methamphetamine.
According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Reynosa was previously found guilty of possessing a weapon in prison following a December bench trial. On May 12, officers at the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, caught Reynosa trying to dispose of a 6.25-inch piece of metal with a crude handle and sharp point, commonly referred to as a “shank,” during a mass search of Reynosa’s housing unit.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin prosecuted the case.
