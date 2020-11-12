DANVILLE — A lane restriction along Route 54, just north of the intersection with Route 11 in Danville, will continue Monday, Nov. 16, for work on the levee.
Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. contractor Mitchell Knorr Contracting will continue installing a new access ramp to the levee. Motorists may experience a right (driving) lane closure while work is being performed.
No work will be performed during the weekends. The project is expected to be completed Friday, Dec. 11, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.