LEWISBURG — When water-worshipers visit the Lewisburg Community Pool in 2021, they will be doing so at a place cared for by a coordinator who knows a thing or two about the facility.
Pat Musselman, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority pool coordinator, managed the pool when it was administered by the Eastern Union County Recreation Authority. The facility has since expanded, been updated and is under the wing of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA).
Musselman taught aquatics back in the day as well as science, crafts, gymnastics, cooking and other activities during the school year. Young swimmers who needed really shallow water were even taught at her household pool.
For 2021, a season resembling something normal was on the horizon after the disappointments of a year ago. She surmised that people were eager to get out, get to the pool and be with friends.
“It is going to be a safe place for people to be,” Musselman said. “We are going to have a restriction, that you have to wear a mask when you are not in the water.”
Treated pool water, she added, was a clean and safe environment. Swim teachers would wear protective shields, devices which make communication easier. SCUBA classes were also likely be on the schedule.
For beginning swimmers, young and senior, Musselman said getting your face in the water was the key to success.
“Then your body has leveled off,” she said. “You can actually kick and use your legs. But if you are not willing to put your face in the water then you are not going to swim because it lowers the center of gravity and then it is harder to kick and keep yourself up.
Musselman said watch www.bvrec.org for more information about a Grand Opening Pool Party with free swimming from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the pool. Christmas in July was planned for pool hours on Saturday, July 10 with a craft fair, chicken barbecue from Ard’s Farm and a craft fair.
The Lewisburg Triathlon was also planning to make a comeback on Saturday, Aug. 14.
