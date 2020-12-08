BOALSBURG — "Miracle at Hungnam: X Corps Escapes the Chinese Trap," a talk by Dr. Michael E. Lynch will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, on the Zoom platform.
Lynch, a senior historian and assistant professor at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, US Army War College, will present the lecture about the X Corps and their maneuvers during the Korean War 70 years ago. Lynch also serves as a seminar historian, elective instructor, faculty facilitator for the Senior Leader Seminar, faculty advisor for resident students, and faculty mentor for USAWC Fellows.
The lecture will be moderated by Tyler Gum, director of the Pennsylvania Military Museum, and be followed by a brief question and answer session.
Registration is required. Visit www.pamilitarymuseum.org for more information.
