MILTON — Diversity and inclusion is the theme of Rotary International’s President Jennifer Jones, the service organization’s first women’s president.
It was also the theme of Past District Governor Irvin Wright, of Bloomsburg, when he addressed the Milton Rotary Club at a recent meeting.
Wright is the chairman of the District’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
Wright made a good case that Rotary has had diversity since its beginning with the adoption of the classification system to include all different types of professionals and that the organization quickly became an international organization, including other people and cultures. It wasn’t until the 1960s that Rotary began to admit minorities and in 1987 it admitted women into Rotary, Wright pointed out.
The Past District Governor gave examples of his own Rotary Club (Bloomsburg) and how he was asked to join. He said he wasn’t sure that he wanted to join an all-white club, but that they were very welcoming. He said the club now represents: 42 males, four Black males with 27% female and 60% male. As a comparison, Milton has approximately 55% males and 45% females.
Past President Ginnetta Reed present Perfect Attendance awards from the last year. Those who received them were: Reed (2), Stan Bower (5), Tom Evans (5), Chris Coup (7), Ron Marshall (11), Sarah Kowalski (17), Joe Kowalski (19), Bonnie McDowell (22), Jeff Coup (38) and Rick Coup (39).
