LEWISBURG — School directors approved the 2022-23 preliminary operating budget for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) at their most recent meeting.
An explanation of preliminary budget was posted with the Lewisburg Area School District meeting agenda. It explained the CSIU offers services to member districts on a fee-for-service basis and asked directors for consideration of the $694,145 general operating budget.
It noted that state public school code allows intermediate units to ask the state to deduct money from school district subsidies to fund CSIU programs. Districts are under no obligation to take on services.
The general operating budget is a compilation of three programs offered. The programs include guest teacher training, incarcerated youth education and alternative placement.
Student council members reported to school directors and a nearly-filled DiRocco Center for Instruction. Tula Lock, council secretary, and Thea Comas, council treasurer, offered updates.
Comas said club grants this year included money to TSA (Technology Students Association) so that they may register the chapter with more students and to the beekeeping club.
Lock said an American Red Cross blood drive was hosted at the high school. A donation goal was met as students and teachers were among the 30 donors.
It was noted that an LAHS Talent Show would return on Thursday, March 24 and a Spring Carnival was planned for Saturday, April 9. Comas said the carnival was an opportunity for clubs to have tables and raise their own money.
A contract for a baseball field storm water remediation project was awarded to Columbia Excavating LLC. The $39,281.52 base bid included earthwork, grading, erosion and sediment controls, utility piping, regrading of a stone parking lot and related improvements.
Green Dragon Foundation (GDF) donations were acknowledged.
They included a $7,166.30 gift from the Nathaniel and Christopher Hafer Endowment for the Lewisburg Area High School Science Curriculum and a $1,021.85 gift from Uniquely the Same — the Jusko Family Endowment for a “calming space” at Kelly Elementary School.
A cello valued at $3,000 was also given as an “in kind” by the GDF on behalf of the Handlan family.
A proposal to use a robot to line athletic fields and paint lines on parking lots was brought by the district maintenance department. As proposed, a $27,460 TLM Sport field line painting robot would free personnel for repairs, preventative maintenance or other work. It can also be used to paint parking lots and save paint in the process.
Extra-compensatory contracts were rescinded for Eleonora Mena-Holmes, ninth grade class advisor ($850) and Kevin Wagner, assistant high school softball coach ($1,230.50).
