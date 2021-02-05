MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water recently announced that applications are being accepted for the 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarship Program.
The program is designed to support outstanding high school seniors living in Pennsylvania American Water service territories who are charting a course of study in fields including engineering and environmental science.
The company will award scholarships of $1,000 each to 10 students. Applicants must:
• Be high school seniors
• Live in a household that is served by Pennsylvania American Water
• Plan to attend a two-year or four-year college or technical school
• Plan to study environmental science, biology, engineering or chemistry
“We believe in this opportunity to assist our best and brightest students who are interested in pursuing a career in the water and wastewater industries,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “By attracting scholars to those fields that are vital to the future of our business, we hope to develop the talent in our communities for the long-term benefit of the environment.”
Students can apply online at the company’s website, amwater.com, under the News and Community tab. Applications can be completed online or downloaded from the website and submitted by mail.
All applications must be submitted or postmarked by Friday, April 2. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and will receive their awards in May. Family members of Pennsylvania American Water employees are not eligible to participate.
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people.
