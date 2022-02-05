TURBOTVILLE — State police are investigating a crash which involved a vehicle hitting the curb shortly after midnight Thursday along Main Street, Turbotville, rolling over and then hitting a pair of houses.
David S. Temple, 43, was allegedly traveling north in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee which failed to take a left curve, hit the curb then rolled over as it hit the front porch of a house, continued, struck a stop sign and then hit the front porch of another house. The vehicle came to rest on its roof facing north, police noted.
Temple was transported by ambulance with what police said was a suspected serious injury to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Charges are pending further investigation, police noted.
