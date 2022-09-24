MIFFLINBURG — Instilling dignity through household goods, DIG Furniture Bank restores dignity and promotes stability by redirecting used furniture and household items to local families in need at no cost.

Founded in May 2020 in response to the need of furniture and household goods for local families living with limited income, Dig Furniture Bank Founder Emily Gorski said the idea was sparked out of her own life experience.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.