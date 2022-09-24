MIFFLINBURG — Instilling dignity through household goods, DIG Furniture Bank restores dignity and promotes stability by redirecting used furniture and household items to local families in need at no cost.
Founded in May 2020 in response to the need of furniture and household goods for local families living with limited income, Dig Furniture Bank Founder Emily Gorski said the idea was sparked out of her own life experience.
She was raised by a single mother who worked hard to make sure she and her brother had a safe, comfortable, fun home to grow up in, despite the tough circumstances life threw her way.
After her mother's divorce, Gorski said "our community came together to lift us up. They made sure we had a table to have conversations over, a couch to cuddle up on, and a TV for us kids to fight over."
"Maybe this is what inspired my love for the things that make a home," she said. "By having the things that so many families can take for granted in a time of such uncertainty, I felt… normal. I felt deserving. I felt loved."
Gorski, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, attended the University of Maryland and then went to the West Coast. She never expected to return to Mifflinburg.
It was while working for a non-profit organization in Portland, Ore., that Gorski fell in love with non-profit work.
Upon returning to Central Pennsylvania, she worked with the Community Action Agency in Selinsgrove, where she witnessed first hand the need for household items by families served by the agency.
While in college, she met her husband — Dr. Nick Gorski — who fished residency at UPMC Williamsport and recently started practicing medicine at the UPMC Primary Care offices in Lewisburg.
Nick, originally from Doylestown, studied art and fashion in New York City, but felt the need to do something with his life that would benefit other people.
With the guidance of a family member who is also a doctor, Nick decided to enter the medical field. It was while in medical school the two met.
"What attracted me to Emily the most was her desire to give back to the community," Nick said.
Now he helps Emily in his spare time at the DIG Furniture Bank, located at the rear and in the basement of 368 Chestnut St. He also helps deliver the furniture to those who need it most.
The Gorski's said the donated items were stored in the couple's barn and on their yard at their house in Lewisburg until the space became available at the Mifflinburg location.
Emily said the furniture bank is now out of room, and they are looking for another place to be a warehouse for donated items.
"We would love to be in a warehouse facility to expand operations with a furniture repair shop, and to have clients come in to pick out their own items giving families that dignity factor," she said. "DIG is a collective effort to help families and people remember their worth."
DIG is a volunteer-operated endeavor to redirect gently used furniture and household items to people who are most in need, helping families build a space that promises safety, comfort, and restoration. The items come from community members, families looking to downsize, and estate donations.
"Everything donated should be in good condition," Emily said. "If it's in good enough condition to hand down to a family member then it's good enough for the DIG Furniture Bank."
The furniture bank has 20 regular volunteers, who do everything form sorting and storing used items to a small group of volunteers who own trucks to deliver furniture requests to Snyder, Union and Northumberland county families. The organization is are always looking for more volunteers.
“At the heart of everything, DIG is who we help," said Gorski. "We are the single parent who just escaped an abusive relationship and is starting off fresh on their own. We are the man who’s just been released from two years in prison and finding footing for a new life. We are the family who has been living in their car for months before finding an affordable place to call their home."
DIG requires a referral from one of more than 30 agencies in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. Possible clients fill out a referral sheet with the items they need, then DIG volunteers try their best to fulfill those needs.
Emily said her husband has also been a real help in that the medical community can help set up referrals as well.
Since it's founding in 2020 the DIG Furniture Bank has helped more than 250 families with over 4,000 items handed out.
Donations can be dropped off at the Mifflinburg location next to the Mifflinburg Post Office, by a pre-scheduled appointment. Monetary donations are accepted as well. Monetary gifts of any amount are tax-deductible.
To make an appointment for item drop off, to give monetarily, or offer volunteer support visit digfb.org.
