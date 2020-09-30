MILTON — A Milton woman who beat the odds and survived a bout with COVID-19 celebrated her 101st birthday with family Wednesday morning at a facility which has continued to care for residents in the midst of a viral outbreak.
A "happy birthday" sign and balloons which were arranged to represent "101" hung from the front of a visitation booth at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as staff members placed Hulda Ditzler on one side of the booth.
On the other side, her son Jesse Ditzler stepped up and waved to his mother, wishing her a happy 101st birthday.
The booth is on wheels and features a window area made from a material described as being "stronger than plexiglass."
It was crafted by staff members and used for family members to safely visit residents during the nationwide pandemic, prior to the August COVID-19 outbreak at the center. Staff noted that Wednesday was a special occasion and deserving of the booth being used again.
Jesse was pleasantly surprised when he arrived at the facility and learned he would be able to visit with his mother outside the facility, and via the booth on her 101st birthday. He was intending to just stand outside waving at his mother through the window of her room.
Jesse was joined on the birthday visit by his sister JoAnn Snyder, neighbor Lake Berkenstock and Hilda's brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Gloria Krick.
Cake was provided for staff members of the facility.
"The last time we saw her was July 31," Jesse said, of his mother. "We did the booth visit. She said our names real good."
He confirmed that his mother was one of the reported 108 residents to contract COVID-19. Hulda remained at the nursing center and was not transferred to another facility.
"She had wheezing, she ended up with fluid on the lungs," Jesse said, of his mother. "She survived."
Since the outbreak of the virus, the Department of Health has reported that 35 residents of the facility have died of COVID-19.
Jesse said his mother has been a resident of the facility since December 2018. Prior to the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak in March, he visited her daily.
"I was going out there eight, 10 hours a day," Jesse said. "She got so used to it."
He credits the staff with the care they provided to his mother prior to and during the outbreak at the facility.
"I know the (staff) talked to her and tried to explain what was going on," Jesse said. "In February, before all this took place, she was pretty alert."
He noted that being in such a situation would be hard for virtually everyone to cope with.
"All of a sudden, we weren't there anymore," Jesse said.
In order to keep the residents as safe as possible, he said in-person visits by family and friends — other than via the booth — were stopped early in the nationwide pandemic.
Hulda grew up in McClure, lived in Milton for a number of years, and attended Fullmer Lutheran Church near Milton.
"The church was one of her big things," Jesse said. "She taught Sunday school for many, many years."
Hulda also enjoyed baking.
Her husband, Harry Ditzler, passed away in 2009, when he was 95.
While Jesse said it was "unbelievable" to be standing in front of the nursing center celebrating his mother's 101st birthday, he noted that her 100th birthday celebration was also memorable.
"Last year, we had her 100th birthday here," he said. "Fifty, 60 people attended."
