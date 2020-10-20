Celebrity birthdays:
Japan’s Empress Michiko is 86. Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 83. Former actor Rev. Mother Dolores Hart is 82. Actor William “Rusty” Russ is 70. Actor Melanie Mayron is 68. Retired MLB All-Star Keith Hernandez is 67. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., is 65. Movie director Danny Boyle is 64. Former Labor Secretary Hilda Solis is 63. Actor Viggo Mortensen is 62. Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris is 56. Rock musician Jim Sonefeld (Hootie & The Blowfish) is 56. Rock musician David Ryan is 56. Rock musician Doug Eldridge (Oleander) is 53. Journalist Sunny Hostin (TV: “The View”) is 52. Political commentator and blogger Michelle Malkin is 50. Actor Kenneth Choi is 49. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 49. Singer Dannii Minogue is 49. Singer Jimi Westbrook (country group Little Big Town) is 49. Country musician Jeff Loberg is 44. Actor/comedian Dan Fogler is 44. Rock musician Jon Natchez (The War on Drugs) is 44. Actor Sam Witwer is 43. Actor John Krasinski is 41. Rock musician Daniel Tichenor (Cage the Elephant) is 41. Actor Katie Featherston is 38. Actor Jennifer Nicole Freeman is 35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa
- Thai Cabinet approves Parliament session to debate protests
- Global shares mixed as U.S. virus aid hopes fade
- Intel to sell NAND business to SKorean rival for $9 billion
- The Latest: Rugby Europe Championship delayed again
- Another rider positive as Giro heads toward uncertain finish
- From 'role models' to sex workers: Kenya's child labor rises
- Polish court ruling to determine fate of human rights office
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash closes Route 642
- Chef's Silver and Gold dissolves, donates funds
- Doris (Callenberger) Cooper
- Charles W. Bingaman
- Iraqi combat veteran feels ready to serve in Harrisburg
- Kurtz found guilty on all 43 counts
- 1,600 apple dumplings ready for purchase
- Watsontown man charged with corruption of minors
- Single mom vying for 84th Legislative District seat
- Mountain View death toll rises to 43 residents; Ralpho Twp. testing facility to open today
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.