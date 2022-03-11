LEWISBURG — An online auction of equipment used at Country Cupboard will continue through Tuesday, April 5.
Chris Baylor, Baylor-Hamm Companies CEO, said it’s too early to gauge the success of the auction. He said PCI Auctions was chosen to manage the virtual bidding due to the amount of equipment the company had and their ability to reach potential buyers.
PCI, Baylor noted, specialized in kitchen and restaurant auctions. But they were using them for all fixtures and retail equipment from the complex.
A donation of office equipment, computers and furniture to the combined home of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and CommUnity Zone was also acknowledged. A portable stage used in banquet rooms was also donated, which may be used by a number of nonprofits.
Baylor said one unit could be permanently set up at the CommUnity Zone while others could be set up elsewhere.
Baylor said there has been interest the Country Cupboard property. Calls have been taken but he said they are taking no direction. The restaurant and retail shop complex which closed last month was not being listed by a commercial real estate agent.
“We did not feel it was necessary,” Baylor said. “We are just taking the calls directly.”
Nearby Evangelical Community Hospital has expressed an interest in the property. Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, recently released a statement.
“While many rumors abound, the truth is, like a host of others — including businesses and commercial developers — we’ve expressed interest in what is a premier location to the Baylor-Hamm Corporation following its announcement that the longtime restaurant and gift shops would be closing.”
